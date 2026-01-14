New generation of Canadian housing co-ops breaks ground

New sites include the country’s largest co-op housing development in more than 30 years

Two co-op housing projects have begun construction in Toronto and British Columbia, including Canada’s largest co-op housing development in more than 30 years.

Kennedy Green, the Toronto development, is supported by a CA$289m investment by the federal government through the Co-op Housing Development Program. The first phase of the project aims to build 612 new homes in Scarborough, all of which will be rent-controlled co-op units owned by member-tenants.

It’s the first of a three-tower development at 2444 Eglinton in Toronto, with first-phase construction expected to finish on the other two towers in 2029. One third of the homes will be co-op market rentals; one third will be co-op affordable rental units; while one third will be condominiums. Phase 2 of the project should bring the total number of homes up to 919.

Architect’s design for the Kennedy Green development (images: Henriquez and Partners)

“Kennedy Green at 2444 Eglinton sets a new standard for co-op housing in Canada,” said Tom Clement, executive director, Co-operative Housing Federation (CHF) of Toronto. “After 50 years of supporting the co-op movement in Toronto, we’ve built on our experience and delivered world-class design to set the stage for a renaissance of co-op housing.

“With this new momentum, CHFT is focused on making co-ops a well-known and available type of housing for a new generation.”

Olivia Chow, mayor of Toronto, said: “By working closely with key partners, leveraging city-owned land, and investing over $35m, we approved this project in record-breaking time and are delivering a more caring and affordable city for Torontonians.”

Meanwhile, the North Cowichan project has broken ground in British Columbia, making it the first non-profit housing co-op to be built north of the Malahat river. The Community Land Trust Foundation said excavators have begun work on site preparation for the $65m project, which aims to build 92 co-operative homes in the area. 51 of these homes will be three-bedroom apartments.

The property has been provided by the municipality of North Cowichan, which also waived $450,000 in building fees. The federal government is also supporting the development with $44.7 million of investment.

“We are thrilled to be developing the first-ever mid-island non-profit housing co-op, in partnership with the municipality of North Cowichan and the federal and provincial governments,” said Thom Armstrong, CEO of CHF British Columbia and the Community Land Trust Federation.

“It takes an unwavering commitment from all three levels of government and the community housing sector to deliver safe, secure, permanently affordable homes for people of all incomes, no matter where in BC they live. We hope these 92 affordable homes will be the first of many more co-op developments here and all over British Columbia.”

Dana Lajeunesse, assembly member for Juan de Fuca-Malahat, said: “Today, we’re breaking ground on an exciting project here at 3181 Sherman Road, the first-ever non-profit co-op housing project on the mid-island.

“It’s a project built in partnership and shared commitment to provide more affordable homes for the people of North Cowichan.”