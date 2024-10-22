Historic community-owned baths launches future-proofing fundraiser

A community share issue has been launched to protect the future of a Grade II listed Edwardian baths in Leeds.

Bramley Baths, which has just celebrated its 120th anniversary, has been community owned since 2013. Its managers now want to raise £350,000 for a series of improvements over the next five years, including repairs to its leaking roof.

If it beats the £350,000 target, the offer – backed by Co-operatives UK, Power to Change and the Foundation for Social Investment – has a stretch target of £500,000 for the refurbishment of accessible toilet facilities and the wider regeneration of the building.

Investors are being asked for a minimum share of £50, and will receive part ownership of a community led facility for fitness, health, wellbeing and fun, alongside a regular newsletter, an entitlement to interest on share capital once the baths’ finances permits, and a vote at the AGM.

“Things have been going well, but we’re not resting on our laurels,” says the team in the share offer. “We care deeply about this place and want to ensure that we are never in position where the legacy we leave for future generations isn’t as secure as it possibly could be.

“We are constantly looking for ways to future proof the building, both structurally and environmentally. We are out of capacity in terms of raising such a substantial amount of capital through simply delivering our services.”

They added: “As things stand, our building is safe and functional, but we know how quickly the tides can change – we only have to take the pandemic and increasing extremes of the weather to know that our organisation could cease in the blink of an eye.

“In order to ensure our wonderful community asset continues to thrive, we have identified a series of improvements to be made over the next five years; the most pressing is full repair of the roof structure and replacement of the roof lanterns.”

The leaking roof is a specific concern, they say. “Although the damage at this point is minimal and causes little disruption to our normal operations, there are parts of the roof that are rotting and in serious need of attention.

“Currently, we try to find short term solutions by ‘plugging the hole,’ but obviously this is not sustainable long term – we need more than buckets!”

The last fully functional Edwardian bath house in Leeds, the site is owned by a community benefit society and welcomes more than 3,000 visitors per week. This includes 17 local schools, over 1,000 people accessing services through its membership offer and by hosting other organisations which deliver health and wellbeing activities.

“In addition,” it says, “we continue to provide access to affordable swimming lessons and life-saving skills for our local community – without us, these vital services would just not exist locally.”

It also hosts arts and culture events, triathlons, community celebrations, green energy initiatives and heritage activity.

The share issue runs until 28 November 2024.