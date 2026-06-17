Fonterra announces leadership restructure to drive growth

New Zealand dairy co-op Fonterra has announced permanent changes to its leadership structure, following the interim appointments announced in April.

CEO Richard Allen says the co-op is evolving from a channel-led to a market-led leadership structure to accelerate progress on strategic delivery and value growth.

“Our channel-led approach has served us well in establishing momentum in our B2B focused strategy,” he added, “and the time is right to now make this market-led shift.

“With the divestment of Mainland Group complete, this structure will deliver our next era of customer-led growth and innovation across our global Ingredients and Foodservice channels.

Related: Fonterra pays tribute to CEO Miles Hurrell as he steps down

“Through our new leadership structure, we’ll have a single point of sales accountability in each market for both Ingredients and Foodservice performance, supported by a global growth and strategy team tasked with ensuring our farmers’ milk accesses the highest value demand globally, both now and into the future.”

The new appointments are:

Teh-han Chow, CEO, Greater China – accountable for leading Fonterra’s Ingredients and Foodservice businesses across Greater China

– accountable for leading Fonterra’s Ingredients and Foodservice businesses across Greater China Gaby Amade, president, Global Markets – accountable for leading the co-op’s Ingredients and Foodservice businesses in Oceania, Americas, Southeast Asia, Japan, Middle East and Europe

– accountable for leading the co-op’s Ingredients and Foodservice businesses in Oceania, Americas, Southeast Asia, Japan, Middle East and Europe Elisa Giusti, chief growth and strategy officer – accountable for developing integrated market, product and group strategies, portfolio optimisation, innovation, and global new business development.

“Our strategy is unchanged and builds on the Co-op’s strong foundations,” said Allen. “This reorganisation enhances our pace of delivery, focus and accountability.”

Giusti’s appointment is effective from 15 June, and the remainder of the structure will take effect from 3 August.