Desjardins gives $1m to mining innovation zone in Quebec

‘It is by supporting initiatives rooted in the needs of the community that we strengthen the economic vitality and future of the region’

The Desjardins Group has announced a CA$1m contribution to the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Innovation Zone (ZIM), confirming its “commitment to supporting structuring initiatives that stimulate innovation and economic development in Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Northern Quebec”.

The credit union federation says the contribution aims to “directly support a project recognised as a major driver of collaboration, research, and development in Quebec’s mining sector”.

More specifically, it adds, this funding will support the first phase of this innovation zone, which consists of establishing a strong network of mining leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to lead the transition to a new era in mining.

During a visit to Rouyn-Noranda, Denis Dubois, president and CEO of Desjardins, emphasised the importance of investing in promising initiatives that “tangibly contribute to the vitality of the regions”.

He added that his visit to the zone allowed him to witness first-hand the impact of the innovation ecosystem on local economic dynamism and the future of the mining industry.

“Abitibi-Témiscamingue, and more specifically here in Rouyn-Noranda, is where my roots are,” said Dubois. “Every return to the region reminds me of the potential and ingenuity found here.

“As an ambassador for Rouyn-Noranda’s 100th anniversary, I am proud to contribute, with Desjardins, to supporting structuring projects, such as the Mining Innovation Zone. It is by supporting initiatives rooted in the needs of the community that we strengthen the economic vitality and future of the region.”

Since 2017, 25 projects have been supported in Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Northern Quebec, representing a total commitment of $5.5m to meet community needs. Among the projects recently announced is the Give it a Boost campaign by Cégep de l’Abitibi-Témiscamingue, which includes initiatives in training and health.