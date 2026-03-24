Credit union apex steps in to support debt awareness campaign

The Association of British Credit Unions (Abcul) supported Debt Awareness Week (16–22 March), joining the campaign led by StepChange Debt Charity to raise awareness of problem debt.

As part of the week, Abcul hosted a dedicated webinar for members with the StepChange team, providing an opportunity for credit unions to hear directly from the charity about the reality of problem debt and how the sector can strengthen support for members who may be struggling financially.

During the session, StepChange explored the purpose of the week and the barriers that can prevent people from seeking help with debt. The webinar also highlighted how StepChange supports clients – including credit union members – through advice, services and solutions, and discussed ways the charity can work more closely with credit unions to reach more people in need.

“Credit unions play a distinctive and trusted role in supporting financial wellbeing within communities,” says Abcul. “Through partnerships with schools, workplaces and community organisations, many credit unions deliver financial education that helps people understand budgeting, saving and responsible borrowing from an early stage. This work supports more informed financial decision-making and encourages positive financial habits that can last a lifetime.”

Abcul hopes that with the right support and collaboration across the mutual sector, these initiatives can expand further – strengthening financial inclusion, helping reduce problem debt and helping more people to build long-term financial resilience.

“Debt Awareness Week is an important opportunity to highlight the challenges many people face and the support that is available to help them regain control of their finances,” said Abcul CEO Matt Bland. “We’re grateful to the StepChange team for joining Abcul members and sharing their insight and expertise.

“Credit unions are rooted in their communities and are often the first place people turn when they need fair, responsible financial services. Alongside partners such as StepChange, they play a vital role in helping individuals and families become more financially stable. By working together to improve financial education, provide early support and encourage responsible borrowing and saving, we can help more people build stronger financial futures.”

Daniella Oliver-Gavin, business development manager at StepChange, said: “StepChange are pleased to have the support of Abcul in promoting our Debt Awareness Week 2026 and it was great to deliver some of the latest statistics and data to their members during the awareness session. Interestingly, StepChange’s latest data shows that lack of control of finances has now surpassed cost of living and is now the number one cited reason for problem debt, by our clients.

“This makes continuing the conversation between credit unions and debt support more important than ever – both share in the mission of helping people to regain control of their finances and build a more stable future.”

Debt Awareness Week is an annual campaign led by StepChange that aims to raise awareness of debt advice, challenge stigma around seeking help and encourage people struggling with debt to access support.