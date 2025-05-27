Co-ops can help solve Canada’s problems, sector tells Carney

Michael Toye, executive director of Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada, congratulated Mark Carney on his re-election

Michael Toye, executive director of Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada (CMC), has congratulated Mark Carney on the Liberal Party’s election success – and urged him to put co-op values into play when tackling the nation’s challenges.

The country “faces a range of urgent and interconnected challenges”, he warned, pointing to rising affordability and housing pressures, the accelerating impacts of climate change, deepening political polarisation, and the need to reshape the economy amid global shifts.

“In this context,” he said, “co-operatives offer proven, community-rooted solutions – built on 150 years of strengthening local economies, empowering people, and building resilience.”

Co-operatives are a vital part of Canada’s social and economic fabric, added Toye, with over ten million Canadians participating in co-ops, credit unions, caisses, and mutuals. “Simply put, co-operatives are an economic powerhouse.”

He highlighted the International Year of Co-operatives as “a moment to spotlight the vital role co-ops play in advancing sustainable development and addressing global challenges,” adding: “Canada is already seen as a global leader in this space – a leadership role we can build upon, especially through the work of Canadian co-operative leaders involved in initiatives like the Co-operatives and Mutuals Leadership Circle (CM50).

Arguing that in uncertain times, “co-operatives offer people greater control over their lives, strengthen economic sovereignty, and meet essential needs — in housing, food, health care, energy, and finance”, Toye asked Carney to emulate the UK government’s commitment to double the size of its co-operative sector by “fostering an environment where Canadian co-ops can grow and thrive”.

Measures he wants to see include equitable access to federal business development programmes, financing, and the specialised expertise needed to scale solutions across Canada.

“Further,” he added, “we urge your government to safeguard Canadian interests in global trade by prioritising procurement policies that support domestic enterprises – including co-operative businesses.”

“In a time of global instability, investing in co-operatives means investing in economic security.”