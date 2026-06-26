Co-operators ranked top insurer among Canada’s sustainability leaders

Co-operators was recognised by Corporate Knights Best 50 Corporate Citizens ranking, marking the 17th consecutive year the insurance co-op has been included among Canada’s sustainability leaders.

The co-op earned the highest ranking among insurers globally and placed 11th overall in Canada, underscoring its long-standing commitment to sustainability.

The Best 50 is a sustainability rating that emphasises the impact of a company’s core products and services. This year’s assessment focused on the momentum of sustainable revenue – a quantitative analysis of three equally weighted performance indicators: share of sustainable revenues, percentage of sustainable investments and the sustainable-revenue momentum score, which tracks growth in sustainable revenues from 2022 to 2024.

“This continued recognition reflects the important work our teams are doing to embed sustainability across our business and create long-term value for our members, clients, and communities,” said Chad Park, VP, sustainability and citizenship. “By integrating sustainability principles into our core business decisions – from how we invest to the products we offer – we can better support our clients over the long-term to prevent losses, build resilience, and advance the financial security of Canadians and our communities in a changing world.”

Co-operators’ 2026 recognition and continued high standing on the list is credited in part to its advanced impact investing framework and resilience-enabling insurance products.

Co-operators highlights:

27.5% of Co-operators total revenue was defined as sustainable under the Corporate Knights Sustainable Economy Taxonomy

The pioneering and successful implementation of resiliency focused products, such as Comprehensive Water, Canada’s first and only product providing access to flood insurance for all flood risk levels, including storm surge, now covering over 745,000 Canadian households, farms and businesses

60.2% of the organisation’s total investment portfolio is directed to impact and climate transition investments – equivalent to $8.75bn

Executive compensation linked to sustainability targets

Co-operators added: “The business case for sustainability is clear. It is central to how the organisation operates and advances its vision to be a catalyst for a resilient and sustainable society. Looking beyond short- and near-term profitability, the company has integrated sustainability into its strategy, decision-making and governance, focusing on long-term, mutually beneficial outcomes that build financial security for Canadians.”

Other highlights include:

$15.3m contributed to community organisations building environmental resilience, enriching social wellness, and creating a more inclusive economy and championing a co-operative society.

Advancing resilience for clients with the highest risk: through TomorrowStrong, eligible policyholders can receive additional funds following a covered loss to support upgrades such as wind, hail, and fire-resistant solutions.

A commitment to achieve net-zero emissions in operations by 2040 and a net-zero aligned investment portfolio by 2050.

More details in Co-operators Integrated Annual Report and Climate Report.