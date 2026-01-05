Co-operators mourn ICA Africa president Ayeola Tajudeen Oriyomi

High Chief Ayeola ‘dedicated his life to service, unity, and the advancement of co-operatives across the continent’

High Chief Ayeola Tajudeen Oriyomi, a co-operative leader, development advocate and community builder from Nigeria, died suddenly last month, at the age of 56.

He had served as the president of ICA Africa since 2021, and had been re-elected on 7 October 2025 at the ICA Africa Regional Assembly, during the 14th Africa Ministerial Cooperative Conference (AMCCO) in Nairobi, Kenya.

”It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Tajudeen Oriyomi Ayeola, our president and a beloved leader of the c-ooperative movement in Africa,” said a statement from ICA Africa. “High Chief Ayeola dedicated his life to service, unity, and the advancement of cooperatives across the continent. His humility, wisdom, and unwavering commitment touched countless lives and institutions.”

Before his election, he served as a member-at-large on the board of ICA-Africa and was the head of the Audit and Risk Committee.

“Ayeola Oriyomi’s passing represents a profound loss for the global co-operative movement and, especially, for Africa,” said Ariel Guarco, president of the International Cooperative Alliance. “He was an exceptional leader whose commitment, vision, and integrity left a lasting mark on the alliance.

“Beyond his leadership, Ayeola was a trusted colleague and a dear friend, whose wisdom and generosity enriched all those who had the privilege of working with him.

“His legacy will endure in the strength of the cooperative institutions he helped build and in the many lives he touched through his work. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, his colleagues, and the entire cooperative community in Africa. We will honour his memory by continuing to work for the values and principles he so passionately defended.”

Born on 29 January 1969, High Chief Ayeola was an economics graduate who presided over all four tiers of co-operative administration in Nigeria, and served as the president of Cooperative Federation of Nigeria. As president of ICA-Africa, he contributed to the agriculture value chain by encouraging production and sales of co-op foods, pioneered healthcare schemes, and enhanced the contributions of co-operatives in real estate.

His mission was to “add value to co-operatives in Africa and join hands with progressive Cooperative Leaders in other regions of the world towards an enhanced global co-operative movement,” he said.

High Chief Ayeola also served two consecutive terms as president of Lagos State Cooperative Federation (Lascofed) from 2012 to 2020, where he spearheaded reforms that strengthened co-operative governance, financial sustainability and youth and female inclusion in co-operative enterprises.

He was a member of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), fellow of the Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators of Nigeria, patron, Association of Nigerian Authors (Lagos Chapter) and an honorary fellow of the Institute of Cooperative Professionals of Nigeria (Icopron).

“It is with a deeply heavy heart, profound sorrow but Submission to the Will of Allah (THE ALMIGHTY) that we announce the demise of an iconic figure, a revered leader,a Community Enthusiast and an international pillar of national unity and philanthropic icon – High Chief Tajudeen Oriyomi Ayeola (The Àrobayo of Epe Land), who has submissively departed this world,” said an official statement.

“His passing is a monumental loss – to the family, community, the state, the nation, African Union and all who benefited from his wisdom, leadership, philanthropy, and unwavering commitment to unity, peace, and humanity.

“He lived a life of impact, honour, and service, leaving behind legacies that will endure across generations. May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, illuminate his grave, and grant him the highest abode in Al-Jannatul Firdaus.”