Agriculture Politics & Legal Retail News item United Kingdom

Co-op Group joins list of retailers calling for think on farmers’ inheritance tax

‘They are facing many challenges, and we have seen first-hand the fear, anxiety and anger currently being felt’

January 29, 2025
Miles Hadfield

The Co-op Group has joined a list of retailers calling on the government to reconsider its controversial change to inheritance tax on UK farms, announced in last year’s budget by chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Under Reeves’ changes, Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) – which had allowed farmers to pass on their farmland and associated business assets, tax free – will be capped at £1m pounds – so assets over that value will be subject to inheritance tax at 20%.

Supporters of the change point to abuse of the tax relief by land speculators but farmers, who have mounted protests against the move, say it will force many family farms to sell up.

A number of retailers – including the Group alongside Lidl, Tesco, M&S, Asda, Aldi, Morrisons and Booths – has now backed calls by the National Farmers Union for the policy to be put on hold while the government reconsiders.

“We have agreed to sign the UK Farming Unions letter going to the government imminently, to call for a reconsideration of the proposed tax changes,” said the Group’s managing director Matt Hood.

Related: Co-op Group launches £820k fund for sustainable farming

In a statement, he added: “Co-op is a long-term supporter of British farming. Indeed, we were the first and, at the time, only national UK grocer to switch to 100% British fresh and frozen own-brand protein, including when used as an ingredient in all our products – a commitment we continue to stand by today, and not a claim many others can make.

“By working so closely with British farmers, we know as an industry, they are facing many challenges, and we have seen first-hand the fear, anxiety and anger currently being felt.“

Hood said farmers “are the absolute backbone of the UK’s food supply”, making support for the sector vital.

“We will continue our long-term, significant commitment to the industry,” he added, “investing and spending hundreds of millions of pounds every year on protein, produce and dairy, ensuring our members and customers can carry on buying the multitude of amazing quality British products in our stores.”

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

More articles by Miles Hadfield

Related articles

Agriculture

Co-ops want ‘balanced approach’ to EU-Ukraine trade liberalisation

January 22, 2025
Anca Voinea

European agri co-ops have joined a call by industry stakeholders calling for “a carefully balanced approach”…

Agriculture

Co-op Group launches £820k fund for sustainable farming

January 20, 2025
Miles Hadfield

Beef, lamb and dairy farmers will be rewarded for their efforts in reducing carbon emissions and…

Agriculture

Co-op development grants for agricultural co-ops in Minnesota

January 10, 2025
Anca Voinea

The state's Department of Agriculture will award between $2,500 and $50,000 per project