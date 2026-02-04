Cicopa launches study of global industrial and service co-op sector

Cicopa, the International Organisation of Industrial and Service Cooperatives, has launched its first comprehensive analysis of the sector since 2017.

Based on data from members worldwide, the report highlights the scale, typology, employment, and inclusion characteristics of co-ops in industry and services.

The apex says the report uses quantitative and secondary data gathered between 2022 and 2023, and provides an updated picture of the scale, composition and recent trends of industrial and service co-operatives affiliated with its members.

Cicopa’s network represents an estimated 52,767 co-ops, employing over 2.1 million workers. Most of these co-operatives (90%) are small and medium-sized enterprises, “confirming their embeddedness in local economies”, says the apex.

Meanwhile, 76% of workers are also members of their co-operative, “meaning they are co-owners and directly involved in governance and strategic decision-making”.

Most of the co-ops in the network are worker co-operatives (74%), alongside social cooperatives (24%), and a smaller but growing number of co-operatives of self-employed producers.

Related: New president for European confederation of industrial and service co-ops

Sectoral data confirms that most co-ops operate in services (69%), followed by industry (20%) and construction (9%), with activities spanning manufacturing, transport, professional services, health, education, trade and other service-related fields.

Compared with the previous report, the data shows an increased weight of services and a relative decline in industry and construction, echoing trends already observed in 2017.

Beyond structural and economic indicators, Cicopa says the report sheds light on inclusion, equity and job quality, drawing on available data related to people with disabilities, women and young workers.

In some countries, people with disabilities represent up to one third of the co-operative workforce.

Women make up more than half of workers in several national contexts, and in many cases are also members, actively participating in co-operative governance.

Available data on youth employment highlights both existing challenges and notable exceptions, where young people represent a very high share of worker-members.

Finally, says Cicopa, the report explores recent economic and employment trends. Despite the difficult socio-economic context of 2022–2023, most members report stable or improved economic and employment situations and expect stability to continue.

Click here to read the report