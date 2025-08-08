Applications open for Co-operatives UK’s Youth Advisory Group

Co-operatives UK is inviting applications for its Youth Advisory Group (YAG), open for people aged 16-30 – whether active members of a co-operative, or completely new to the movement.

The group brings young people from across the co-op movement to provide strategic input into the apex body’s work. It advises Co-operatives UK and works on its own projects to increase young people’s awareness of and engagement with co-operatives.

“Young people bring new perspectives to our work; provide valuable insight; generate new ideas; and challenge our way of thinking,” said Co-operatives UK.

“The Youth Advisory Group helps shape what we do to ensure it aligns with the needs of young people. Members of the YAG work alongside us to champion youth voice and advocate for meaningful participation within the co-operative movement.”

The YAG also exists to spread the word about co-ops among young people, added Co-operatives UK.

“Young people today are facing an uncertain future,” it said, “where climate anxiety and job insecurity are major factors in their lives. While we know that the co-operative movement offers solutions to enable a fairer future, many young people are unaware.

“A key role of the YAG is to advocate for the movement, spreading the word about co-ops and promoting the values of co-operation within youth networks outside the movement.”

In 2022, Co-operatives UK launched its new strategy, placing ‘empowering young people’ as one of its core themes. In September 2024, the Co-operatives UK YAG started meeting regularly where it worked to help shape the National Youth Summit, which has been held annually since then.

The group is now refining its aims and proposing a series of projects that it plans to deliver in the coming term.

To address barriers to participation and in recognition of the commitments involved, members of the YAG are paid for their time.

The deadline for applications is midnight 18 August. To find out more about applying and to download the recruitment and application packs, visit here.