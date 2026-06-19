Andy Burnham’s Makerfield win paves way for Labour/Co-op leadership contest

‘Everyone can feel that the country isn’t where it should be. Tonight could be the turning point’

The results for the by-election in Makerfield, UK, were announced just before 4am today (19 June), with Andy Burnham set to return to Westminster.

The former Manchester mayor won 55% of the vote, beating Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon by more than 9,000 votes, marking a solid beginning to his leadership challenge against prime minister Keir Starmer.

“Everyone knows that politics isn’t working. Everyone can feel that the country isn’t where it should be. Tonight could be the turning point,” said Burnham in his victory speech.

If his expected leadership bid is successful, Burnham would be the first prime minister to serve under the Labour and Co-operative banner since Ramsay MacDonald in 1923 and 1929-31; however, MacDonald later formed a national government with the Conservatives and Liberals in response to the financial crisis, and was expelled from the Labour Party.

Burnham’s association with the co-operative movement is longstanding; early in his career he took part in the Football Taskforce and was then appointed government special adviser to the secretary of state for culture, media and sport. He helped develop Supporters Direct in 2000 (which helps fans set up supporters’ trusts as democratic co-operatives), which he later cited as an example of how grassroots activity can drive change.

This stance towards local, mutual and collective ownership thinking continued after he was elected MP for Leigh (2001–2017) – and was also highlighted in his Makerfield speech.

“From here on, I will give everything I have got to make it so, to ensure the name Makerfield is forever synonymous with bringing about the change this country needs, bringing back something we’ve lost: Hope,” he said. “[Makerfield] will never be a stepping stone to me, but instead will be my touchstone. A Makerfield test at the heart of British politics will ensure the places Westminster has neglected will now get fairness.”

His speech also paid tribute to his time as Manchester mayor. “It is with some sadness that this result brings an end to my wonderful nine years as mayor of Greater Manchester,” he said. “This city region has given so much to me. And it is a wrench to leave the job I love … But I am not leaving the service of Greater Manchester.”

The news means the position of mayor is now vacant in Greater Manchester, with an election likely to be scheduled for late July. During his tenure, Burnham had been supportive of the co-operative sector in the region.

As mayor, he launched the Co-operative Commission in 2019, tasked with developing a policy for co-operatives in the city region. Its final report, A Co-operative Greater Manchester, set out 42 policy recommendations across housing, transport, digital and business, including that Greater Manchester become a Co-operative Zone with dedicated resource to offer advice and support for existing co-operatives and those wishing to start or convert.

Related: Blueprint unveiled for a co-operative Greater Manchester

”As the home of the co-operative movement, it’s vital we harness those values and put them at the centre of everything we do,” he said at the time.

The commission’s work was supported by Co-operatives UK, whose CEO, Rose Marley has a longstanding working relationship with Burnham in Greater Manchester, and who continues as an advisor. Most recently, Marley was appointed co-chair designate of the proposed Middleton Mayoral Development Corporation alongside Steve Coogan, with a view to co-operative and community regeneration in the town – an initiative announced as part of Burnham’s ten-year vision in July 2025, during the International Year of Cooperatives.

Under Burnham’s leadership, Manchester also became the first combined authority to bring buses under local control and during his Makerfield campaign, spoke frankly about his belief that restoring public control over key services would lower long-term costs for the state.

Co-op Party general secretary, Joe Fortune, said: “Andy Burnham and his campaign have delivered an historic by-election result and deserve huge congratulations.

”We are clear that this country needs more co-operation and more co-operative voices making that case. We will continue to work with Andy as part of our strong Parliamentary group to push for a more co-operative Britain.”

Rose Marley, CEO of Co-operatives UK, said: “Andy was the first person to congratulate me when I was appointed chief executive of Co-operatives UK. That says a lot about Andy. He backs people and really believes in their potential. He also understands that lasting change comes from giving communities the power to shape their own future.

“So it’s not a surprise that his values align with the co-operative values and principles. He’s a long-standing supporter of the co-operation movement – and that’s not just in talk. Andy has spoken at Co-op Congress and our National Youth Summit and there’s action behind his words. A great example is his backing of the proposed Middleton Co-operative Mayoral Development Corporation. Middleton has the potential to become a blueprint for community-led regeneration across the country, with local people and businesses leading the way.

”Andy has consistently shown that he understands the role co-operation can play in building a fairer economy, so I’m delighted to congratulate him on the by-election win and look forward to continuing to work with him.”

Main image: Andy Burnham during the Makerfield by-election campaign (Loannis Alexopoulos/Anadolu via Getty)