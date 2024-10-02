Ali Kurji retires: The end of an extraordinary journey

Ali Kurji, chief executive of the Heart of England Co-operative Society, has retired after 42 years with the organisation, marking the end of an extraordinary career.

As he bowed out, he reflected on the fact that he was also the longest-serving member of staff in an organisation employing nearly 800 people across its food and funeral divisions.

“That I have spent more than 40 wonderful years with the Heart of England Co-op and have gone past my normal retirement date shows just how much I have treasured my time here,” he said. “It’s been a very special part of my life, but the time is right for me to pass on the baton –and I do so with the knowledge that the Society is in robust financial health. Its future is now in the safe hands of an excellent management team backed by a fully supportive board.”

Steve Browne, formerly general manager of the Society’s food division, has taken over as chief executive.

Born in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, Kurji arrived in Britain alone in 1968 to train as an accountant. Initially, he intended to return to work in the family’s importing and wholesale business, but Idi Amin put paid to that. In 1972, the dictator expelled the Indian minority and Kurji’s plans were dashed.

While his parents and siblings fled to Tanzania to escape Amin’s tyranny, Kurji decided to forge a new life in this country.

“I had never been out of Africa before,” he said. “I was only 17 and it was quite daunting coming to a distant land where I knew nobody. I just had to get on with it and work as hard as I could. I came from a very close family. It was tough being told I would have to leave Uganda and travel to the UK on my own. However, I appreciated that my parents and my brothers were determined that I should become educated and have a good profession.”

It was while working as an auditor in Manchester that Kurji became interested in the ethos of the co-operative movement. When he was offered a job within the sector, he had no hesitation in accepting.

The Society’s tradition of giving back to the community remained close to his heart throughout his career, and he made it his mission to help as many charities and organisations as he could, both personally and professionally.

When Ali later returned to Uganda to reclaim his family’s lost assets, he donated the entire fortune, worth around £35,000 at the time, to poor people in India.

“This is something which was instilled in me by my dad,” he said. “Every Friday in Africa, underprivileged people would come out and my dad would give me money and tell me half was for me and half was for them.

“He raised me to be a strong believer that what I earn is not all mine. It needs to be shared out.”

In 1982, he joined the then Coventry and District Co-operative as a management accountant, progressing to accountant, general manager (finance), financial controller and secretary, deputy chief executive and finally chief executive.



Ali Kurji with colleagues at the staff farewell lunch, held at the Heart of England Co-op Support Centre in Foleshill, Coventry

Under his watch, the Society embarked on a steady expansion programme, increasing its operation and turnover which rose from £75m to £105m during his tenure. Today, it is the largest independent retailer in Coventry and Warwickshire with a net worth in excess of £53m.

This success means the society has upped its financial support for local communities. “It’s what sets us apart from giant plcs whose prime objective is to bolster the wallets of shareholders,” says Kurji. “We are rooted in our communities with the fundamental aim of giving back to them.”

In 2011, Kurji was one of just four people shortlisted from 500 entries nationwide for the Platinum Award for the Business Person of the Year, in the prestigious Asian Achievers Awards.

In his spare time, he is actively involved in supporting his local community in Moseley, Birmingham, where he has lived for 22 years. In addition to supporting an orphanage in the Middle East, he and his wife Ruksana have sponsored a dozen children in India and have been regular supporters of numerous charities.

Kurji is a keen swimmer and walker and an enthusiastic cricket fan. He also likes to spend quality time with his wife and son Muhammed who recently graduated in economics from the University of Nottingham. The family loves travelling and has visited many European countries, as well as Africa, the Middle East, the Far East and the USA.

“I certainly won’t be twiddling my thumbs in retirement,” he says. “Travel is especially important to me and I’m looking forward to having the time to visit more extraordinary places. Japan is one destination on my list.

“I’m sure whichever part of the world I find myself in, I’ll often reflect on how blessed I was to have enjoyed such an enriching career. I will always feel privileged to have been able to bring the advantages of the co-operative movement to an ever-increasing audience. I’ll look back on my professional life with so much gratitude and satisfaction.”

Clive Miles, president of the society’s board of directors, said in a statement: “On behalf of the board and the staff, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Ali who has guided the Society through some momentous challenges, such as the Covid pandemic, Brexit, the Credit Crunch and the continuing cost of living crisis.

“It is rare in this day and age for someone to dedicate so much of their working life to one organisation. The society has flourished and grown under his leadership, and he will leave a lasting imprint.”