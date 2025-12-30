2025 in review: Sarah Alldred

How was the 2025 International Year of Cooperatives for you and your organisation?

The withdrawal of USAID funding from major international co-operative development actors created trauma across the sector through the immediate loss of livelihoods and support. It was shocking and highlighted the fragility of the sector to the whims of government.

For FICD, it reinforced our sense of purpose: while governments withdraw, co-ops step up and stand together. FICD is new, so raising over £133,000 in our first year from our seven founder members, alongside individual donations, signalled the strength of conviction that we must become a growing presence in this space, alongside others.

2025 has been about building the foundations for growth. With our chair, Debbie Robinson,, we’ve started to put in place strong financial and governance systems, developed a clear membership offer, shaped our visual identity with support from Sewa, and created a five-year strategy that begins in January.

Partnerships with Co-operatives UK and Co-op News have been critical, providing governance, IT, and communications support – keeping us true to our principle of being a fund for co-ops, by co-ops.

We’ve also taken our message globally, for example speaking at Co-op Congress and ICA Americas in Cancun, and forging new partnerships. One we’re particularly excited about is with We Effect in Sweden, a body active in over 80 countries, advancing co-operative development with a strong focus on food security.

I personally want to acknowledge the influence of the Co-operative College’s work in international co-operative development. For more than a decade, it championed global co-operation, beginning with its work in Malawi in 2012, which laid the foundations for later initiatives such as the Our Malawi Partnership with Central Co-op. With the College closing its ICD function at the end of 2025, the Fund stands as part of its enduring legacy.

What are your hopes for 2026?

After 13 incredible years at the Co-operative College, I’ve stepped into a new chapter, continuing that legacy of international co-operative development through more dedicated time leading the Fund. At the same time, I’m beyond proud to continue working with Central Co-op on the Our Malawi Partnership, which supports farmers, strengthens supply chains, and creates trade opportunities between UK and Malawian co-operatives.

For the Fund, our ambition this year is to raise £500,000 across up to 40 new members. As a member-led solidarity fund, building a strong, diverse base of co-ops is our top priority. We raise funds through membership contributions from co-ops of all sizes and sectors, with members choosing a contribution level based on their capacity and commitment. Our membership levels launch at the end of January 2026, and throughout the year we’ll focus on welcoming new co-op members. In 2027, we plan to open up membership to individuals who share our vision of global solidarity.

Alongside this, we’ll launch our first round of distributions, chosen by our members, to support international co-operative projects across our three core focus areas: crisis response, medium-term rebuild, and long-term mutual trade and movement building.

We’re also focused on deepening partnerships with organisations like We Effect, Sewa, and ICA Americas, and continuing to raise the profile of international co-operative development through events and media.