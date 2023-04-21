East of England Co-op adopts green tech to cut road fleet emissions

East of England Co-op says it has cut fuel use, emissions, and vehicle idling, across its fleet of 104 vehicles thanks to the adoption of British green-tech for fleets.

The in-cab driver coaching technology and rewards platform, developed by driver tech firm Lightfoot, has helped the retailer achieve average fuel savings of up to 13.8%, and has also reduced vehicle idling – where drivers leave their engines running while stationary – by up to 9%.

East of England, which operates delivery vans, security vans, stonemason vans and flatbeds, funeral hearses and limousines, says this will keep in on track to reduce its fleet CO 2 emissions by 233 tonnes over the next five years. This is part of the society’s sustainability policy, which aims to cut the impact of its existing fleets ahead of its planned switch to EVs in 2030.

Lightfoot says the tech brings 80% reductions in instances of harsh acceleration, a 25% drop in harsh braking, and a 20% drop in harsh cornering – enabling drivers to become safer and smoother on the road, in a self-managing and self-moderating fashion.

Luke Warren,health and safety manager at East of England Co-op, said: “We have vehicles that operate across Norfolk, Suffolk, North Essex, and parts of Cambridge. Some operate from our home delivery stores and have up to 20 users each, while others are based at hubs, or are assigned to individual drivers.

“For years we’d looked at different telematics options, but all were extremely time and labour-intensive, requiring extensive analysis and post-event feedback to drivers, which tends to have low impact. We wanted a simple self-managed solution that actively helps and motivates our drivers on the road.

“Every one of our team has the chance to do their part for the environment, at the same time as unlocking access to a range of weekly prize draws. That’s resonated with our drivers who actively listen out for their end of journey score, especially following a £150 winner in The Drivers’ Lottery.

“We regularly have drivers achieving a perfect 100% Lightfoot score, one of whom told me that it was their proudest moment working for the co-op. That kind of feedback is priceless. It shows you the power of positive recognition, and reward.”

Paul Hollick, managing director of Lightfoot, added: “East of England Co-op is a pathfinder partner on the Suffolk Carbon Charter. It recognises the importance of reducing its carbon footprint by empowering and incentivising its drivers to be smoother and safer on the road. That’s unlocked a wealth of CO 2 savings, enabling the cooperative to decarbonise their existing ICE fleet, ahead of the transition to EV.

“Today, 96% of East of England Co-op drivers regularly achieve the weekly Elite Driver target. That’s up from 59% pre-Lightfoot and it’s leading to impressive fuel and emissions savings, as well as reductions in vehicle wear and tear, accidents, and idling. Together, we’re driving positive change for the better, one mile at a time, and we’re pre-conditioning the co-op’s drivers to be EV-ready through Lightfoot’s range-extending style of driving.”