First Milk dairy co-op acquires B Corp status through its sustainability efforts

Farmer-owned dairy co-op First Milk has achieved B Corp status – a private certification a private certification of businesses of their social and environmental performance.

First Milk, which is owned by around 700 British family farms, says it it working towards more sustainable agriculture based on its co-operative values, which includes the UK dairy industry’s largest regenerative farming programme, as well as ambitious net zero targets..

It says it is using its collaborative model for “future-proofing our soil, farms, creameries and communities and making first-rate dairy products”.

“Doing the right thing is at our core,” adds the co-op on its website, “and we work together every day to leave the world a better place. We’re proud to be a Certified B Corporation, demonstrating how dairy can be a force for good.”

B Corp certification is a rigorous process, which addresses the entirety of a business’ operations and covers five key impact areas of governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

There are more than 6,000 B Corps certified globally, and the B Corp community in the UK includes more than 1,100 companies.

First Milk CEO Shelagh Hancock said: “Our successful certification as a B Corp is recognition of our hard work around sustainability and regenerative thinking and will be an important part of our journey in the future.

“We join an extensive worldwide community of like-minded organisations with shared values, and this development will help us communicate our story more effectively to our growing stakeholder base, inspiring future action as we work to deliver our vision of enriching life every day to secure the future.”