International Day of Co-operatives to highlight movement’s role in sustainable development

Cooperatives: partners for accelerated sustainable development is the theme of this year’s International Day of Cooperatives.

Celebrated annually on the first Saturday in July, the brings co-ops around the world together to showcase the movement’s work. This year’s day – 1 July – will focus on how they contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“At the mid-point of the 2030 Agenda, efforts need to be deepened,” said ICA president, Ariel Guarco, “and this can only be done with more co-operation. Enterprises, which are responsible for organising the production and distribution of goods and services, must focus on people and the planet. Co-operatives have a model for doing this, and have been demonstrating it for almost 200 years.”

The day has been celebrated by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) since 1923 and by the UN since 1995. This year’s event will mark the 29th International Day of Cooperatives recognised by the United Nations and the 101st International Cooperative Day.

The theme was chosen by the Committee for the Promotion and Advancement of Cooperatives (Copac), which is made up of the ICA, the International Labour Organization (ILO), the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) and the International Trade Center (ITC).

The ICA is encouraging co-ops to use the day’s theme to promote the co-operative business model and has released a range of tools for co-ops to use, including a logo, key messages and other digital resources available at www.coopsday.coop.