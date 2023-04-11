Woccu launches fellowship programme for women and young professionals

The World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu) has announced a new fellowship programme for women and young credit union professionals.

Applications are open for the programme, which will see one person from each of these categories join Woccu’s board as observers.

The initiative seeks to promote the representation of women and emerging leaders in governance roles. Woccu will work with both its Global Women’s Leadership Network (GWLN) and World Young Credit Union Professionals (Wycup) to implement the programme.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to show how women and young leaders can bring value to governance roles, while allowing World Council to boost its relevance with these key demographic groups that are so important to growing our international movement,” said Woccu chair Diana Dykstra.

The programme is open to women of any age and emerging leaders under the age of 40.

Candidates must be employees, current board directors or members of other elected governance systems – either with a direct member of Woccu or a financial co-operative institution that is affiliated with that direct member – and have demonstrated a leadership contribution to their community, organisation, and credit union system.

Applications have to include a resume, along with a video and essay detailing their governance and leadership experience, local initiatives and strategies to address demographic gaps in governance.

The successful applicants will be able to attend and participate in three Woccu board meetings over a one-year period with their travel expenses, to be be covered by Woccu, including registration to attend the 2024 World Credit Union Conference in Vancouver, Canada.

As observers, they will receive all material information provided to members of the board but will not have formal voting rights.

In addition to joining Woccu’s board, they will also receive mentorship from members of the board, or from members of the Woccu or Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions’ staff.

Those interested can apply via Woccu’s website.