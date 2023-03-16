Welsh co-op development agency Cwmpas appoints new CEO

Cwmpas has appointed its new CEO, Bethan Webber, following the departure of Derek Walker.

Webber, who joins from Home-Start Cymru where she worked for four years as CEO, takes up the role in early May.

Bethan Webber

Cwmpas, formerly known as Wales Co-operative Centre, is a development agency working for positive change in Wales and across the UK. It is a co-operative, and its stated focus is on “building a fairer, greener economy and a more equal society, where people and planet come first”.

Welcoming Webber, Cwmpas described her as “a passionate advocate for social justice, equality and the power of community”.

It added: “Bethan brings experience from Home-Start, the civil service and a number of trustee roles. Working for UK and Welsh government, leading on a variety of policy areas from climate change to the early years, Bethan has also contributed to research on issues including community resilience and underrepresentation in political participation.”

Webber is a Welsh speaker who grew up in the slate mining community in north Wales. Outside of work she is a mum of three who enjoys being outside, walking and travelling.

She said: “I’m a big believer in the power of human connection as a route to well-being. Communities hold many of the answers to the challenges we face and I’m excited to join Cwmpas and take forward the ambitious agenda for change that will support a fairer, greener economy for Wales.”

