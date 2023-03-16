Welsh co-op development agency Cwmpas appoints new CEO

Bethan Webber, who joins from Home-Start Cymru, is 'a passionate advocate for social justice, equality and the power of community'

Cwmpas has appointed its new CEO, Bethan Webber, following the departure of Derek Walker.

Webber, who joins from Home-Start Cymru where she worked for four years as CEO, takes up the role in early May.

Bethan Webber

Cwmpas, formerly known as Wales Co-operative Centre, is a development agency working for positive change in Wales and across the UK. It is a co-operative, and its stated focus is on “building a fairer, greener economy and a more equal society, where people and planet come first”.

Welcoming Webber, Cwmpas described her as “a passionate advocate for social justice, equality and the power of community”.

It added: “Bethan brings experience from Home-Start, the civil service and a number of trustee roles. Working for UK and Welsh government, leading on a variety of policy areas from climate change to the early years, Bethan has also contributed to research on issues including community resilience and underrepresentation in political participation.”

Webber is a Welsh speaker who grew up in the slate mining community in north Wales. Outside of work she is a mum of three who enjoys being outside, walking and travelling.

She said: “I’m a big believer in the power of human connection as a route to well-being. Communities hold many of the answers to the challenges we face and I’m excited to join Cwmpas and take forward the ambitious agenda for change that will support a fairer, greener economy for Wales.”

