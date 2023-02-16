International learning programme for credit union educators is open for applications

The Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions has opened applications for its International Credit Union Development Education programme.

Aimed at credit union development educators, the programme is available to professionals in the sector who complete a significant level of project work and have received a Development Educator (DE) designation through one of seven national or regional DE programmes.

To qualify, applicants must have received DE status in their home country, show they have completed at least one independent studies project that aligns with the learning objectives of the DE programme. The application process includes writing a 500 words report on the project.

The I‐CUDE Class of 2023 will be recognised at the 2023 World Credit Union Conference, co-hosted by World Council of Credit Unions and the Canadian Credit Union Association. The event is set for 23-26 July, in Vancouver, Canada.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for credit union development educators who want to take the next step into the international arena and engage with peers from around the world who are working to solve problems for their credit unions and communities in new and innovative ways,” said the foundation’s executive director Mike Reuter. “We can’t wait to select the I-CUDE Class of 2023 and introduce them to the world this summer.”

Applications will be sent to national or regional DE programme directors who will confirm they meet I-CUDE requirements before forwarding them to the foundation, whose staff will review, select and notify those chosen for I-CUDE designation.

Applications close on 14 April.