Heart of England Co-op reports festive sales boost of 6.83%

Heart of England Co-op has reported an increase in sales during the run-up to Christmas, compared with the festive trading period in 2021.

The member-owned retailer saw a total sales rise of 6.83% from December 19_24, bringing in more than £2m for the week, with Christmas Eve setting a new record for trading outside the pandemic.

Out of the society’s 37 stores, Ryton in Warwickshire reported the highest increase of 12.51%.

Steve Browne, general manager of Heart of England’s food division which operates across Warwickshire, Coventry, Northamptonshire and south Leicestershire, said the results were particularly impressive given the economic climate.

“We’re experiencing some of the most challenging trading conditions we’ve ever faced, so it is encouraging to see how well our food stores performed over the festive period,” he added.

“With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, our members and customers had the full week to shop with us during the run-up. Remarkably our food stores did as well as some larger rival supermarkets. As usual we traded heaviest on December 23 and 24. Our stores also collected a good amount of money for Coventry and Warwickshire Mind, our nominated corporate charity.”

The society’s to- selling product over the week running up to Christmas was mince pies, followed by double cream. It also sold 5,000 packs of nuts from a local supplier.

CEO Ali Kurji said: “Our colleagues are key to our success. We closed again this year for two days to allow them a well earned rest. Unlike some other retailers in our sector, this is something we have done historically and not just since the pandemic.

“We’re proud to have earned an excellent reputation for the way we look after our people. The cost-of-living support package we recently introduced for them was featured in the press and on BBC TV.

“Because of the cost-of-living crisis we have also increased our already generous customer rewards from two to three per cent until March. It will give many thousands of shoppers an even bigger return on what they spend with us.”