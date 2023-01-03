Registration open for 2023 World Credit Union Conference

This year’s World Credit Union Conference will be held on 23-26 July in Vancouver, Canada.

Registration is now open for the event and members of the World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu) who register by 14 April will receive a US$200 discount on their registration fee.

The conference, hosted by Woccu and the Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA, will feature 32 concurring breakout sessions, workshops, keynote sessions and a solution centre geared towards solving today’s challenges.

The event also includes the Global Women’s Leadership Network Forum and World Young Credit Union Professionals (WYCUP) Global Youth Summit.

Other activities include day tours, dinners and an exclusive evening at Grouse Mountain.

More information is available at on the conference website.