US co-op organisations team up for Hurricane Ian relief

US retail services co-op National Co+op Grocers (NCG) has partnered with the Cooperative Development Foundation (CDF) to help co-ops affected by Hurricane Ian.

The catastrophic storm, one of the worst on record, tore across Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Florida at the end of last month, killing at least 113 people.

In response, CDF has activated its Disaster Recovery Fund to help co-ops and their members facing losses from the disaster.

Citing the sixth co-op principle, co-operation among co-operatives, NCG has joined the effort, pledging a 100% match for all donations up to US$100,000 made by the retail food co-op system.

CDF will use funds to help co-ops deal with impacts such as forced temporary closures, loss of crops and animal inventory, loss of perishable food inventory, equipment losses, and cancellation of contracts.

The Disaster Recovery Fund helps co-operatives and cooperators get back on their feet after disasters or other emergency hardship situations. CDF does not charge an administrative fee for management of the fund and says 100% of money donated will go to support co-ops. Since 2018, the fund has provided nearly $750,000 in grants to cooperatives, families and communities affected by disasters in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Uganda and Ukraine.

Donations can be made online or by sending a check to CDF at 1775 Eye St. NW, 8th floor, Washington, DC, 20006, indicating Disaster Recovery Fund in the memo line.