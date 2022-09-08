Scotmid Co-op offers national listings in competition for local producers

Scotmid Co-op has teamed up with industry body Scotland Food & Drink for a second year to give local producers the chance to win one of five promotional listings across its stores.

The competition is open to all Scottish food and drink suppliers across different product categories, which Scotmid says demonstrates its continued commitment to Scottish sourcing.

Applications are now open, and the shortlisted products will be reviewed by an expert judging panel.

The announcement comes during Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight, an annual celebration of Scottish produce involving retailers, suppliers and hospitality businesses across the country. This year – its 13th – the campaign is celebrating Scotland’s ‘Stories to Savour’.

Kirsty Carnegy, head of local sourcing at Scotmid, said: “Local sourcing is extremely important to our business, and we are honoured to work with a fantastic range of suppliers across the country. Scotland truly has some of the best food and drink in the world and the calibre of local producers is continuing to grow year on year.

“We are always looking for ways to increase our Scottish offer, whether it be national listings or hyperlocal products, and we are delighted to once again be celebrating Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight with the launch of the Scotmid Scottish Favourites competition, which allows us to build our portfolio with new and innovative products and producers.”

The five winning products will be rewarded with a promotional slot for a three-week period in Scotmid stores during 2023 trading.

Helen Wallace, UK market development manager at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “We are thrilled to be working alongside Scotmid to deliver this project and further develop our reputation as a land of food and drink.

“It is so important for producers to have access to retail opportunities to grow their business and, in turn, the sector. Scotmid has built a brilliant reputation for championing the importance of developing and nurturing relationships and opportunities like this are important to allow a foot in the door for smaller producers.”

Applications for producers are open now and close for entries on Monday 3 October. Five winning products will be selected and listed over the 2023 trading period.