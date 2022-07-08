MPs name Newcastle’s Globe co-op the Jazz Venue of the Year

Newcastle’s community-owned music venue The Globe has won a Parliamentary Jazz Award for the second year running.

The award means the Globe is now officially the UK Jazz Venue of the Year as voted by an independent panel of experts following a public vote. The announcement was made at the All Party Parliamentary Jazz Appreciation Group awards ceremony on 5 July, supported by PizzaExpress Live.

Debra Milne, co-chair of the co-operative that owns The Globe, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to accept this award on behalf of the team at The Globe.

“It is testament to the hard work put in by literally hundreds of individuals who have invested in the Jazz Coop and bought the Globe, the staff and volunteers who work here & look after the building, and the artists and hundreds of people who grace our venue each week seeking great music and great vibes.”

In 2021, The Globe won a special Parliamentary Jazz Award for Lockdown Innovation.

Chi Onwurah, deputy chair of APPJAG, and MP for Newcastle Central, said: “This has been another really strong year for the Parliamentary Jazz Awards in terms of talent and nominations. The well deserved recipients are a veritable who’s who of names that have made a real impact on the music and helped make the UK one of the world’s leading jazz territories.”

The Globe hosts jazz, folk, rock and spoken word gigs as well as jam sessions, music workshops and private hires.

People can become members of the co-op and have a say in running The Globe by buying shares here