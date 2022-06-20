Seville welcomes global co-operative movement to ICA General Assembly

Over 700 co-operators from around the world are meeting in Seville today for the General Assembly of the International Co-operative Alliance.

They were welcomed to Seville, the capital of Andalucía, Spain, by the city’s mayor, Antonio Muñoz, during a side event organised by the Spanish confederation of worker co-operatives (COCETA) with the theme “Co-operatives, the time is now!”

Mr Muñoz praised co-operatives for their economic contribution to his city, which is home to 230 co-ops that employ 2,900 people. He said the sector plays a key role in diversifying the economy but this is not always recognised; the conference, he added, will hopefully help to raise awareness of its contribution.

Participants also saw a video message from Yolanda Díaz, second deputy prime minister and labour and social economy minister in the national government, who noted the fundamental role of co-ops in reducing inequalities, promoting decent work and protecting the environment.

Her government runs a number of initiatives to promote co-ops, she said, including the Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation (PERTE) of the Social Economy and Citizens. Adopted in May, this pledges to develop the social economy and carry out an accessible, people-centred transformation of the care sector. As people-centred enterprises rooted in their communities, with a long-term vision, co-ops also help to promote democratic governance, she added.

Susanne Westhausen, president of Cooperatives Europe, said co-ops need to win the battle of ideas with other enterprises – and also get better at “walking the talk” by collaborating more and financing new co-ops: “We need to demonstrate our results and do it together.”

Youth engagement is also a priority, she added, warning: “If we are not engaging young people, we will no just lose he battle of ideas, but our movement … The best way to move forward is by empowering people through education and democratic participation. So yes, the time for co-operatives is now.”

ICA president Ariel Guarco continued the theme, telling the assembled co-operators they have reasons to be optimistic about the future.

“If we want to face global challenges we know none of them can be solved without involving local communities. That is where we come in,” he said. Hope can bring a transformational power, he added – and “co-ops can give hope through a social, economic and environmental development model that looks after people and the planet.”

There were also representations from the autonomous government of Andalucía. Rocío Blanco, acting minister of employment, training and self-employment for the Andalucia government, said co-operatives are a priority for region, which has the highest number of co-operatives – 4,000 – 80% of which are worker co-ops. They employ 59,000 people.

In a video message to the conference, the president of Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno, also highlighted the sector’s importance to Andalucía’s economy.