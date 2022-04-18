Co-op Group begins operations at new south-east distribution site

The Co-op Group’s new regional distribution depot in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, is gearing up to serve communities with the first deliveries under way to stores across the south east.

The depot has started delivering frozen, fresh and ambient groceries to the convenience retailer’s stores, with the site set to serve over 600 Co-op Group stores when it becomes fully operational later this year.

At 661,000 sq ft, the new £45m depot – located just off the A1, less than 30 miles north of the M25 – will become the Group’s largest regional distribution centre.

The depot has a base build constructed to BREEAM Excellent and expects to use 100% renewable energy to power the site which is set to include solar PV designed into the roof.

It also embraces adaptable and innovative spaces, both indoor and outdoor, that focus on wellbeing and mindfulness for the up to 1,000 colleagues working at the site. This includes a contemplation area, outside green space bordered by a living wall and, its award-winning initiative to support and promote better sleep, diet and mental health in the industry, known as Night Club.

Supply chain and logistics director Andy Perry said: “Our new Biggleswade depot represents a significant investment in our logistic operations, bringing thousands of products closer to communities across the south east.

The depot’s outdoor rest and wellbeing area

“Serving our members and customers however and wherever they choose to shop with us is at the very heart of what we do.

“Whether shoppers choose to pop into their local Co-op, or shop online – where groceries are picked fresh in the local store – our depots work to serve and support our communities and operations. Our investment in our new Biggleswade depot forms part of plans to ensure we have the right distribution facilities in place to serve our communities, both now, and in the future.”