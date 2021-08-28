IFFCO to set up a nano urea plant in Argentina

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) announced that it intends to set up a nano urea plant in Argentina. The project will be developed within the framework of a recent memorandum of understanding between IFFCO and two co-op apexes – INAES and Cooperar.

As part of the MoU with Argentina, IFFCO will work with Cooperar and INAES to examine the feasibility of setting up a nano urea manufacturing plant in Argentina.

“This will go a long way in strengthening the relationship between the co-operative movements in both countries and also be beneficial to the farming community of Argentina financially & socially,” said IFFCO. “Less use of urea will also be beneficial to the soil, the environment and the well being of the farming community.”

In June, IFFCO introduced the world’s first ‘nano urea’ in liquid form to address the excessive use of conventional urea, which can have a negative impact on the environment. IFFCO’s new liquid nano urea fertiliser was developed at its Nano Bio-technology Research Centre (NBRC) in Kalol, Gujarat, India. The co-op says the new fertiliser has a higher nutrient use efficiency and reduces soil, water and air pollution.

The fertiliser costs Rs 240 per 500 ml bottle, 10% less than the cost of a bag of conventional urea. IFFCO will be distributing the fertilizer to its farmer members via its sales and marketing channels and e-commerce platform – www.iffcobazar.in.

The MoU will enable IFFCO, INAES and Cooperar to exchange ideas and develop business relationships, as well as to carry out joint research and training activities along with educational visits. The three organisations will also explore opportunities to develop professional relationships, build better resources for better service delivery and strengthen co-operative relationships between their members.

The MoU was signed by Cooperar President Ariel Guarco, INAES President Alexandre Roig and IFFCO Marketing Director Yogendra Kumar during a virtual meeting.

IFFCO has signed memoranda of understanding with various co-operative organisations in recent years, including the Organization of Brazilian Cooperatives (OCB), FPSDC in the Philippines, and co-op organisations in Mauritius, South Korea, Nepal.