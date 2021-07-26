National Co+op Grocers teams up with Mercato for e-commerce platform

National Co+op Grocers (NCG) has teamed up with e-commerce platform Mercato to provide its member network of grocery co-ops with digital capabilities, such as online ordering and delivery.

Mercato says it is creating a customised platform where co-op shoppers can use their member number when purchasing items online.

Its team of e-commerce specialists will work with co-ops during the onboarding process and will direct marketing efforts to help co-op customers learn how to order on the platform.

“We have vetted various e-commerce partners in the industry and are confident that Mercato is the best solution for NCG’s growing community of cooperative grocers,” said Heather Brooks, National Co+op Grocers’ director of retail business technology.

“With their willingness to develop digital solutions specific to our co-ops’ needs, Mercato has shown that they’re dedicated to servicing grocers in whatever fashion it takes, so long as the customer benefits in the end.”

Bobby Brannigan, founder and CEO of Mercato, said: “Co-ops are a true expression of communities coming together around food, and that’s at the very root of Mercato’s mission.

“While we’ve been fortunate to have a few co-ops on our platform for some time, we are extremely excited to expand this base and to deliver digital capabilities to additional communities across the country.”