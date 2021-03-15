Woccu announces keynote speakers for global credit union conference

Four keynote speakers have been announced for the World Credit Union Conference, set to be held virtually on 14 – 21 July.

Hosted by the World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu), the event is expected to attract more than 1,500 credit union executives from 60 countries.

The conference will feature keynote presentations from digital expert Greg Verdino; diversity, equity, and inclusion thought leader Raven Solomon; marketing executive Bonin Bough; and artificial intelligence strategic advisor Ayesha Khanna.

Greg Verdino is the co-creator of the Adapt Manifesto and author of NEVER NORMAL: Uncommon Ideas for Leaders Who Won’t Settle for the Status Quo. He has advised over 50 of the Fortune 500 and has held senior positions at a half-dozen technology start-ups.

Raven Solomon advises companies on how to address generational and racial barriers in the workplace. Her 2019 book Leading Your Parents: 25 Rules to Effective Multigenerational Leadership for Millennials and Gen Z includes tips for young professionals seeking to transition into leadership positions.

An award winning marketing executive, Bonin Bough is the host of CNBC’s Cleveland Hustles. In 2016 he published Txt Me (646) 759-1837, a book exploring how the mobile society is changing individuals’ behaviours, companies and society. The same year he started Bonin Ventures, a growth accelerator that connects the best startups with the biggest brands in the world to accelerate their growth. He was featured in found in lists such as Fortune’s “40 under 40”, Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People in Business, Ebony’s Power 100 and The Internationalist’s Internationalists of the Year.

Dr Ayesha Khanna is co-founder and CEO of ADDO AI, an artificial intelligence solutions firm and incubator. She also serves on the board of Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), a Singaporean government agency that develops and regulates its technology sector and is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Councils. She is an advocate of gender parity and diversity in tech and artificial intelligence. In 2014 she founded 21C GIRLS, a charity that delivers free coding and artificial intelligence classes to girls in Singapore.

The full conference agenda will be available at www.wcuc.org. Registration opens in April.