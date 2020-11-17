Heart of England launches same-day grocery deliveries

Shoppers at the Heart of England Co-operative Society can now have their groceries and other essentials delivered to their door in as little as 30 minutes, as the retailer launches a new same-day order service.

The Society, which operates a network of 35 Food stores in Coventry, Warwickshire, south Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, has teamed up with convenience app Snappy Shopper which allows shoppers to order goods to be delivered within 30 to 60 minutes.

The Covid-19 pandemic has driven an increase in online shopping in 2020, with October seeing the highest ever number of consumers turning to the internet to buy their food shopping. This is set to continue as consumers plan to carry on working and shopping from home in the future.

“The pandemic has changed the way many customers are shopping and ordering from the comfort of their homes,” says Steve Browne, general manager of the Heart of England Co-operative’s food division.

“With the change in consumer behaviour, we wanted to be able to provide a service to new and existing customers during this time. The new convenience delivery service has been very well received by residents in Wellesbourne and in the Allesley area of Coventry where we have been trialling.”

Groceries, frozen, chilled, bakery, fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy, baby, confectionery, alcohol, cigarettes and lunch meal deals will all be available from the stores through the Snappy Shopper app and website. The minimum order is £15 and the delivery charge is £3, with a click and collect option also available.

“Moving into delivery seemed like the next natural step for our Society, but to move straight into same day delivery through our partnership with Snappy Shopper will be of huge benefit to our members and our customers,” added Mr Browne.