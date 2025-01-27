Deadline looms for women’s and youth scholarships at Woccu

The application deadline for both programmes is 31 January

The Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU), the charitable partner of the World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu), has announced the opening of applications for the 2025 Global Women’s Leadership Network (GWLN) Scholarship and the 2025 World Young Credit Union Professionals (Wycup) Scholarship.

Both programmes celebrate individuals within the global credit union movement who demonstrate leadership, innovation and a commitment to advancing the movement, and offer opportunities for learning, networking and professional development.

The GWLN programme, which has been running since 2009, offers a yearly scholarship program to female professionals from the global credit union industry.

This year up to five women will be awarded all-inclusive trips to the 2025 World Credit Union Conference (WCUC) in Stockholm, Sweden (14–16 July), including airfare, hotel and conference registration fees.

Awardees will have the opportunity to connect with conference delegates and participate in GWLN-specific events, including the 2025 GWLN Forum and breakout sessions.

The GWLN Scholarship has so far supported 104 women from 33 countries.

To be eligible for the GWLN scholarship, individuals must be women who: are currently active in the credit union movement; demonstrate a personal commitment and the potential to influence credit unions/financial co-ops; and demonstrate a leadership contribution to their community, organisation, and credit union system.

The Wycup Scholarship programme offers credit union professionals under 40 opportunities to connect with the global community. This year recipients can choose between attending the WCUC 2025 in Sweden, or a study tour of Brazilian financial co-operative Sicredi in April 2025.

Wycup scholars will also be welcomed into the WYCUP Network, which represents the world’s largest network of young professionals and their supporters within financial co-ops.

The Wycup scholarship program started in 2001 and has awarded 117 scholarships from over 52 countries to date.

To be eligible for the Wycup scholarship, individuals must: be 40 years of age or younger on 1 January, 2025; be an active employee and/or volunteer with a credit union or co-operative financial institution; and demonstrate passion, leadership, personal commitment, and the potential to influence credit unions or financial co-ops.

Preference will be given to applicants who are engaged with local young professional networks, or working to create a local network.

Applicants for both programmes must not have previously received the scholarship they are applying for, and must be endorsed by a credit union, co-operative financial institution or national/regional association that is either a Woccu member or is affiliated with one of its members.

Applications for the GWLN Scholarship can be made here, and applications for the Wycup Scholarship can be made here. The deadline for applications is 31 January, 2025.