Credit Unions Ukraine

WFCU supports credit union digitisation in Ukraine

WFCU has implemented 11 relief and recovery programmes to support Ukraine’s credit unions

May 21, 2024
Anca Voinea

Two Ukrainian credit unions have received 26 laptops and 10 multifunctional printers through a project led by the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU) with funding from Advantis Credit Union (US) and Dundalk Credit Union (Ireland).

The initiative forms part of the USAID/WOCCU Credit for Agriculture Producers (CAP) Project, which helped the PVKS and Anisiya credit unions in Ukraine fully migrate to a new core banking system to allow for API integration and improved credit union operations. 

The credit unions needed to update the hardware used by their staff to make the core banking system work at full capacity. As such, PVKS Credit Union bought 11 laptops with funds from Dundalk Credit Union, while Anisiya Credit Union purchased 25 laptops and 10 multifunctional printers thanks to Advantis Credit Union’s donation. 

“The funds received allowed our credit union to upgrade hardware, install new software and improve our digital capabilities,” said Anisiya CEO Volodymyr Sydorovskyy. “Now, we can serve our clients much faster and provide more modern and quality services. Thanks to your help, we feel that we are not alone in our challenging struggle for freedom and democracy.“

Through its Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund, WFCU has implemented 11 relief and recovery programmes totalling US$1.64m to support Ukraine’s credit unions with expense reimbursement, digitalisation, extra liquidity for lending, as well as drinking water and power generators.

Earlier this month WFCU, also launched the Venerate Ukraine’s Veterans Program, aiming to raise $500,000 for a credit union lending scheme to support Ukrainian veterans and their families who are looking to start businesses. 

The initiative was launched through WFCU’s Project Storm Break initiative and in partnership with the USAID/WOCCU Credit for Agriculture Producers (CAP) Project.

“This trip is profoundly emotional,” said WFCU president Mike Reuter, who was in Ukraine for the launch of the initiative. “Standing here, I feel the sheer magnitude of honouring the fallen soldiers and citizens, all in the protection of freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine. Visiting Ukraine truly highlights how critical the work of WFCU is to the credit union system and providing financial freedom to Ukrainians.”  

WFCU’s involvement in Ukraine preceded the country’s invasion by Russia. Under the Resilience Initiative, WFCU and the CAP Project provided over 100 loans worth more than $500,000 to underserved populations in rural communities. 

Donations to the Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund can be made online.

Anca Voinea

Anca focuses on international news – and with French, Spanish and Romanian languages under her belt, this is an important area of growth for the news.

More articles by Anca Voinea

Related articles

Credit Unions

World’s credit unions urged to support sector in flood-hit Brazil

May 14, 2024
Miles Hadfield

'We are going through a great tragedy. We count on the strength of cooperation and the…

Credit Unions

Woccu urges G20 to support proportional financial regulation

May 10, 2024
Alice Toomer-McAlpine

Proportional regulation is a "critical factor” for financial inclusion, says the credit union body

Credit Unions

Financial education across the credit union movement

May 8, 2024
Alice Toomer-McAlpine

'One of the defining factors that differentiates us from banks in particular is that we have…