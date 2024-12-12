UK insurer Cirencester Friendly joins global mutuals body Icmif

‘This is a positive and exciting time to be part of the mutual movement, and we look forward to working closely with Icmif’

UK insurer Cirencester Friendly has joined the International Cooperative and Mutual Insurance Federation (Icmif), the umbrella body for more than 200 organisations in 60 countries.

“We are delighted to welcome Cirencester Friendly to our growing, global network,” said Icmif CEO Liz Green.

She added that the trade body offers its members a global perspective, “allowing them to draw insights from different countries and cultures.

“This international outlook fosters new ways of thinking and helps these organisations stand out whilst staying true to their original purpose.”

“Being a mutual organisation is right at the heart of everything we do at Cirencester Friendly,” said CEO Andy Morris. “We are proud to put the needs of members first and always look to be there to help and support them whenever possible.

“Joining Icmif is an important strategic move for the society, especially with the Labour government reviewing the mutual sector and how it can unlock its full potential.”

He added: “Building connections with other mutuals from around the world and learning from their experiences, while sharing best practise will be hugely beneficial in supporting our ambitious growth aims.

“This is a positive and exciting time to be part of the mutual movement, and we look forward to working closely with Icmif in 2025 and beyond.”

Green said: “Icmif’s role in advocating for mutual and co-operative interests and fostering global collaboration, means we can be a catalyst for our members to help them navigate complexities and thrive in a competitive landscape.

“We will continue to support our members to leverage these strengths, helping to ensure they remain resilient, relevant, and sustainable.

“Our aim is to do this by fostering a global community of mutual and cooperative insurers which are committed to ethical business practices and social responsibility, benefiting policyholders, communities, and the insurance industry.”