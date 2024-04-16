Signalise granted £1,000 from Co-op Bank for membership outreach

‘It will enable us to host more community events with our members, improve awareness and ultimately grow as a co-operative’

Liverpool-based Signalise Co-op has received a £1,000 funding boost from the Co-op Bank, enabling it to host community outreach events and grow its membership.

Signalise is creating a digital platform with deaf people, interpreters and health care professionals that will allow all users to request, book and confirm interpreting via the platform. The development of the platform has also been informed by a survey of users across each Merseyside borough.

The platform co-op has a growing membership that includes deaf people, BSL interpreters, healthcare providers and commissioners. The bank’s £1,000 grant from its Customer Donation Fund has allowed it to invest in community outreach programmes and face-to-face events, which will help to increase engagement and membership.

Jen Bird, business and development manager at Signalise, said: “We are very grateful for the funding provided by the Co-op Bank as it will enable us to host more community events with our members, improve awareness and ultimately grow as a co-operative.

“Signalise’s strength is in its members and the work we do collectively, as deaf people, interpreters and other professionals to break down barriers. We are building a high quality and high value service for all our users and customers and these events will help shape the future of our co-operative.”

Amelia Burnett, SME product manager at the Co-op Bank, said: “Supporting our customers, particularly smaller co-operatives, charities and community projects, has never been more important. We are proud to have been able to provide these grants to projects across the UK that are positively impacting communities, at a time when many people are facing cost of living challenges.”

Since the fund was set up back in 2003, the Co-op Bank has donated over £1.1m to more than 1,000 community projects, with £100,000 donated in 2023 alone to support communities through the cost of living crisis.

The bank is welcoming applications for the next round of funding from Community Directplus customers across Merseyside. Charities looking to apply can fill in the form here.