Scotmid announces new COO appointments for funerals and retail

Brian Boyle will head up the co-op’s retail division while Nick McLaughlin takes up a newly created role in funerals

Scotmid Co-op has announced two senior additions to its management team, with Brian Boyle appointed as chief operating officer (retail) and Nick McLaughlin assuming the newly created role of chief operating officer (funerals).

Boyle (pictured left) joins Scotmid after more than 30 years in the retail industry, including senior leadership positions at Safeway and Morrisons. Most recently, he spent 18 years at Asda, serving in several leadership roles, including retail regional director for Central Scotland, central operations director, and asset protection director.

His career in retail began during his school days in a part-time Sunday role at Asda’s old Motherwell store. Scotmid says his “vast experience in retail makes him exceptionally wellsuited to drive growth and innovation“ in its retail division.

“I’m excited to join Scotmid at this dynamic time for retail,” said Boyle. “I look forward to working closely with the team to build on Scotmid’s rich legacy and continue to provide excellent service to the communities we serve.”

McLaughlin has worked in the funeral industry for two decades, most recently as managing director at Fosters Funeral Directors, recently acquired by Scotmid. He has also held several senior positions at Co-op Funeralcare, progressing from crematorium technician to funeral director, and eventually head of operations – strategy and transformation.

In his new role, he will oversee the integration of Fosters into the society,, while focusing on driving growth and innovation across the division.

“I am thrilled to join Scotmid and lead its funeral division during this exciting phase,” he said. “I look forward to building on the success of the funeral division and ensuring we continue to offer compassionate and professional services.”

Karen Scott, CEO of Scotmid, said: “We are very pleased to welcome both Brian and Nick to the Scotmid family. Their combined expertise and leadership will be vital as we continue to strengthen our operations in both the retail and funeral sectors. With their appointments, Scotmid is well-positioned for future success and continued growth.”