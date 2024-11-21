New Zealand’s co-op sector hands out its annual awards

Co-op/mutual of the year went to farmer-owned insurer FMG, honouring its disaster support and community initiatives

Cooperative Business NZ, the national apex for New Zealand’s co-op sector, announced its annual awards in Christchurch on 13 November.

The apex said the awards “reminded us that co-operatives and mutuals, founded on values and principles that uphold democracy, openness, and concern for others, are uniquely positioned to contribute to building the prosperity of our communities, society, and the planet, especially during challenging times.”

Pete Frizzell, chief people officer at FMG

Cooperative/Mutual of the Year went to farmer-owned mutual FMG, New Zealand’s first B Corp-certified general insurer.

“With over 119 years of service, FMG has proven its unwavering dedication to New Zealand’s rural communities,” said Co-ops NZ, “especially during crises like Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods, where they processed nearly 12,000 claims, returning over NZ$290m to affected areas.

“As New Zealand’s first B Corp-certified general insurer, ”FMG leads in sustainability and governance, amending its constitution to prioritise positive environmental and social impact.

“Through initiatives like Programme Shepherd, Farmstrong partnerships, and community support events, FMG goes beyond insurance to strengthen and uplift rural lives, embodying the co-operative spirit.”

Mark McLean

Leader of the Year went to Mark McLean, group CEO of mutual SBS Bank.

“Mark has revitalised the bank’s mission,” said Co-ops NZ, “focusing on its heritage as a member-owned mutual dedicated to helping New Zealanders achieve homeo wnership.

“Through transformative initiatives, he has elevated SBS as a top choice for first-home buyers, increased brand awareness, and welcomed 6,650 new members. Mark’s commitment to sustainability led to SBS becoming New Zealand’s only major fossil-free bank.

“His dedication extends beyond banking, supporting community programmes and fostering a workplace culture of care and empowerment. This award celebrates Mark’s passion, integrity, and remarkable impact on SBS Bank and its members.

Ashleigh Buchanan

Emerging Leader of the Year went to Ashleigh Buchanan, operations manager people capabilities at Southern Cross Health Society.

“Ashleigh’s journey at Southern Cross Health Society is a testament to her dedication, from her early days as a contact centre consultant to her impactful role as operations manager,” said Co-ops NZ. “Known for her caring and accountable leadership style, she fosters an engaged, purpose-driven team.

“Beyond her role, Ashleigh champions inclusivity as co-chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, launching initiatives to celebrate cultural identity, including bilingual job postings in te reo Māori. Her commitment to Te Ao Māori and her openness about her whakapapa inspire her colleagues, enriching Southern Cross’s culture and creating a more inclusive environment.

“This award celebrates Ashleigh’s exceptional leadership and her unwavering commitment to positive change.”

John Tavendale

Lifetime Achievement winner John Tavendale has spent more than five decades shaping the landscape of agribusiness in New Zealand, said Co-ops NZ.

The apex said Tavendale has made “an indelible impact across multiple agricultural sectors and energy distribution. His contributions to the NZ Blackcurrant Co-operative, which he has chaired since 2011 and supported as a Director since 2004, stand as a testament to his dedication, expertise, and vision.

“As a director of EA Networks, John championed initiatives that diversified offerings to benefit Mid Canterbury directly, and he played a key role in bringing ultra-fast fibre to the region years ahead of the national UFB rollout.

“His service to agribusiness was formally recognised in 2013 when he was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, and again in 2019 with an honorary doctor of commerce from Lincoln University. Congratulations, John, on this well-deserved recognition of a lifetime spent strengthening New Zealand agribusiness and the co-operative model.“

The apex also handed enduring service awards to home improvement retailer Mitre 10 (50 years), automotive service and sales co-op Capricorn (50 years) and livestock co-op LIC (114 years).