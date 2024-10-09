New president for ICA Americas as Graciela Fernández steps down

She was first elected in 2018, and for a second term in 2022

Uruguay’s Graciela Fernández, who has been the president of ICA Americas since 2018, is stepping down for personal reasons. José Alves from Brazil, the first vice president of ICA Americas’ board, is taking over as president until the completion of her term in 2026.

ICA Americas is a regional organisation of the International Cooperative Alliance, and Fernández is the first woman to hold this position. She was re-elected unanimously for a new term in 2022. As well as serving on the ICA Americas board, she chaired CUDECOOP (Uruguayan Cooperative Confederation) from 2014 to 2020 and CCU (Uruguayan Cooperative Center) from 2010 to 2020. A Doctor in law and social sciences, she was also a coordinator of the Social Cooperatives project of Uruguay’s Ministry of Social Development.

“I have enjoyed being president since the day I made my commitment, in the city of Buenos Aires. This is a decision taken with absolute peace of mind. I greet you all with great esteem,” said Fernández in a message to the board of directors, which met on 1 October in Washington, USA.

She added that she hoped the organisation would continue to work to promote a united vision and focus on maintaining an American identity at the global co-operative level.

“We have more than enough leaders, capable and mature. I would like everyone to support the presidency of José Alves now,” she said in a release by ICA Americas.

She also thanked fellow board directors and the ICA regional office for their support throughout the years. She concluded by highlighting some key work areas for ICA Americas, including the 2025 International Year of Cooperatives, collaborating with intergovernmental organisations, co-operative law and co-operative educations.

Alves is president of Uniodonto do Brasil, a system with 117 medical co-operatives that operate in different regions of Brazil. With him taking over as president, Carla Decker (USA) has become ICA Americas’ first vice president, and Xiomara Núñez de Céspedes (Dominican Republic) has become its second vice president. Also on the board are Ricardo López (Argentina, secretary), Miguel Castedo (Bolivia), Carlos Acero (Colombia) and José Francisco Ramírez (Mexico).

Set up in 1990, ICA Americas has around 100 members from 24 countries across the continent.