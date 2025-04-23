MP tables bill to create specific form of tenure for housing co-ops

Labour/Co-op MP Andrew Pakes says the measure would help to level the regulatory playing field for the co-op sector

Labour/Co-op MP Andrew Pakes has tabled a ten minute rule bill to make specific provision for people living in homes owned by co-operatives.

The bill would give residents tenure because they are members of the co-op, rather than renters or owners in the usual legal sense.

By advocating the recognition of co-operative housing tenure, Pakes’ bill aims to provide legal clarity and support for co-operative housing schemes across the UK – as exists in many other European countries.

In his speech, he highlighted the importance of co-op housing, emphasising its potential to provide affordable and community-driven housing solutions.

He also discussed the need for legislative support to enable the growth of co-operative housing initiatives across the country to help double the size of the co-operative sector in the UK, in line with the pledge by the Labour government

Pakes recently visited the Coin Street housing co-operatives on London’s Southbank prior to the bill being put forward, alongside sector apex the Confederation of Co-operative Housing.

“These are more than just homes,“ he said. “For the people who live there, they are routes to training, education, decision-making and genuine power. This is housing done differently.”

Formerly a director of CDS Co-operatives, which supports co-op housing development, Pakes added: “Projects like Coin Street are thriving, but they are the exception rather than the rule, and have fought an uphill battle. Without a legal definition of tenure, advisors, regulators, lawyers, banks and others, who would normally be tasked with supporting people with their housing, aren’t properly equipped to do so.

“By taking the simple step of defining co-operative housing tenure in law, my Bill will begin the work of providing a level playing field for co-operative housing projects, ensuring that more communities can benefit.”

The bill receives its second reading on 13 June. CCH is working with government on the wording of the bill.

The ten minute rule allows backbenchers to introduce a piece of legislation. These rarely progress without government support or sufficient parliamentary time, but are often used to publicise an issue or gauge MPs’ support for a proposal.