Commsave Credit Union celebrates hitting the 40,000 member mark

The Northants credit union says growth was driven “by sustained membership growth and significant investment in our products and services”



Northants-based Commsave Credit Union has passed the 40,000 member mark for the first time in its history, “marking an extraordinary year of growth”.

The credit union adds that it has been through a “transformative period” with the recent appointment of Matt Goulding as CEO.

”Reaching 40,000 members is an incredible achievement that reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Goulding. “This represents more than just numbers – it reflects growing interest in financial services that are transparent, ethical and community-focused.

“As a not-for-profit co-operative, every penny Commsave makes is reinvested in better services for members or returned as dividends. What we’re seeing is a growing movement of people choosing ethical, member-focused financial services that put people before profit. We’re celebrating thousands of individuals and families who can now build stronger, more secure financial futures.”

Commsave says its journey to 40,000 members “has been driven by sustained membership growth and significant investment in our products and services”.

This includes making it easier to join, investment in a new website 18 months ago and the introduction of direct debit facilities to help members save from their salaries.

Earlier this year, Commsave’s 321 Prize Draw campaign welcomed over 1,500 new members between January and April, with winners taking home prizes of £3,000, £2,000 and £1,000.

it has also expanded its partnership network, with organisations including Transpennine Route Upgrade and Travis Perkins offering payroll savings schemes as part of their employee benefits packages.

“Employers are increasingly recognising that financial confidence drives workplace wellbeing,” said Commsave. “Transpennine Route Upgrade recently partnered with us to support their workforce behind one of the North’s biggest railway projects. Meanwhile, Travis Perkins – a fellow Northamptonshire based company – celebrated over 1,000 colleagues joining Commsave in just over a year since the partnership launched in 2024.”

It added: “Every member has access to safe savings with competitive annual dividends that consistently exceed high street bank rates of return, affordable and responsible loans based on individual circumstances rather than credit scores alone, and a package of financial education support.”

Other facilities include a free Bereavement Fund that offers support to families during times of loss, and a monthly Friends of Commsave Credit Union Lottery with a top prize of £750.

As a member-owned co-operative, the credit union says it reinvests tis profits back into member services and community support. Since the launch in 2021, its Community Fund has distributed over £120,000 to UK charities and grassroots organisations.

“This milestone belongs not just to our team, but to every one of our 40,000 members who have chosen to be part of a financial community that does things differently,” said Goulding. “As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on purposeful growth – reaching more people, broadening our impact, and ensuring we continue to deliver excellent service to every member.”