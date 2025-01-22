Colorado electric co-op gains funding to protect eagles from powerlines

The measures will protect eagles from electrocution and reduce power outages and wildfire risks, says La Plata Electric Association

Colorado electric co-op La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) has been awarded a grant to retrofit 100 of its distribution power poles to protect the local eagle population from electrocution.



Starting this year, the work was made possible by funds from the US Eagle In-Lieu Fee (ILF) Program – a scheme authorised by the US Fish and Wildlife Service in 2018 to sell compensatory mitigation credits to operators of infrastructure that poses a threat to bald and golden eagles.

The credits support mitigation efforts such as the LPEA’s planned work, intended to compensate for unintentional, or incidental eagle mortality. The birds can be electrocuted when perching on a power pole when clearances between electrified or electrified and grounded parts are too short. Common techniques to mitigate this risk include separating or insulating power lines, and redirecting birds’ flight paths around the lines.

LPEA will use the funds to implement eagle electrocution mitigation measures on 100 high-risk distribution power poles, in order to meet avian-friendly criteria and accommodate a perching eagle’s typical size.

The Durango-based co-op will retrofit existing power poles to provide 60 inches of horizontal clearance and 40 inches of vertical clearance, which the co-op says will significantly reduce the risk of electrocution for eagles and other wildlife.

This will also help reduce power outages and wildfire risks, said LPEA’s strategic communications officer Amanda Anderson.

The co-op will collaborate with the Fort Collins-based operator of the Eagle ILF Program, Eagle Electrocution Solutions, to complete the project in 2025.

“This grant underscores LPEA’s commitment to environmental sustainability and providing dependable power to our communities,“ said LPEA CEO Chris Hansen. “By protecting wildlife and reducing risks to eagles on our power poles, we are prioritising both the wellbeing of our environment and the reliability of our service.”