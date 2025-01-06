Co-op names feature in new year’s gongs for 2024

Former Labour / Co-op MP and PCC Alun Michael was given the OBE, and MBEs went to Ruth Agnew of the Co-op Academies Trust and Robert McKelvey of Castlederg Credit Union

The new year honours list includes gongs for a Labour/Co-op politicians, a Co-op Academies officer and a credit union leader.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire was awarded to Alun Michael (left), the former Labour / Co-op MP who most recently served as Police and Crime Commissioner, South Wales.

Michael, who was given his OBE for services to public safety, held the PCC role from 2012-2024.

Prior to that, he served as secretary of state for Wales from 1998 to 1999 and then as the first secretary of Wales leader of Welsh Labour from 1999 to 2000.

Ruth Agnew, chief governance and central support officer at the Co-op Academies Trust, was made a Member of the British Empire for services to education.

She said: “I am incredibly honoured to receive this MBE, it really was a complete surprise and is a reflection of the support from all of my colleagues and the hard working and committed trustees, community council members, governors and headteachers I’ve worked with over the years.

“Co-op Academies Trust is committed to providing excellent education and working with communities to provide the best possible daily school experiences. It’s a great privilege to be a part of that, and to be recognised in this way is entirely unexpected but very much appreciated.”

Also made an MBE was Robert McKelvey, for services to Castlederg and District Credit Union – of which he was a founder member – and to the community in County Tyrone.