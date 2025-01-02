Co-op Group announces plans for 75 new stores for 2025

The new openings will include franchise sites and come alongside a continued programme of refurbishment at existing stores

The Co-op Group says it will open 75 new stores opening this year across the UK, with a mix of sites in its own estate and franchises.

In addition to the new stores, around 80 further stores will undertake major refurbishments in 2025, the retailer adds. Stores set to re-launch in early 2025 include those in Exeter; Brighton; Bristol; Cambridgeshire; Hampshire; Avonmouth; Hereford and Clapham.

The Group says the openings are based around its local convenience model, its ”core area of expertise”. Its stated goal is ”to create a destination and community hub” with services alongside grocery such as parcel collection and returns; payment services and online quick commerce hub. On the latter point, the Group wants to grow its share of the quick commerce market to over 30% by focusing on both its own shop.coop.co.uk platform and with its partners including Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Meanwhile, the rollout continues of the retailer’s front-of-store digital media screens, which it describes as “a focal point to bring to life the social, economic and democratic benefits of membership, including Co-op’s focus on creating additional value in communities through member-price savings and, its members having a say in how Co-op makes a difference locally with local community causes”.

Related: 2024 End of Year Q&A with Co-op Group CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq

Matt Hood, managing director for the Group, said: “We want everyone to have easy and convenient access to a Co-op store, wherever they live, and this year we are completely focused on achieving that through an ambitious and exciting new stores strategy.

“Not only are we a membership organisation owned by our six million members, we are experts in convenience shopping, where we combine great quality products, value and deals and ethical retailing with quick online delivery services, community participation and additional customer services. Our stores play an active role in local life, and are often a community hub, providing the products and services our members and customers want and need.”

The openings mark the start of the Group’s goal to open 120 new stores over the next four years. The first of this year’s new stores are Salford Quays – The Anchorage and East Benton – Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Up to 50 stores are expected to open and operate as a franchise this year, building on franchise growth in 2024 which saw franchises on university campuses, a hospital, petrol forecourts (in partnership with EG On The Move), and HMS Collingwood (in partnership with ESS).

The Group has also announced ambitions to install up to 76,000 solar panels on up to 700 of its sites across its food, funeralcare and logistic portfolio over the next three years.