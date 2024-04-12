Co-op Bank of Kenya tops customer satisfaction survey

The bank is one of the largest financial institutions in the region

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya has topped the latest Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey conducted by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA), retaining its title from last year.

Conducted annually since 2018, the survey was based on interviews with over 30,000 customers of Kenyan banks. The bank received a certificate of recognition for excelling in customer service, being the winner in the Tier One Bank Category.

The bank’s managing director & CEO Gideon Muriuki said: “Co-op Bank will continue to invest substantial resources in building the teams, the tools and the technologies to deliver a fulfilling customer experience across all our service channels.”

The bank, which is one of the largest financial institutions in the region, reported a profit before tax of Kshs 32.4bn (£200m) for 2023, a 10% increase from the previous year. Its total operating income also increased by 0.6% to 71.7bn (£440m) while expenses decreased by 6.1% to 39.7bn (£240m).

The bank intends to open 15 new branches over the coming year.