Brighton energy co-op wins green award from Sussex Chamber of Commerce

‘We have proven that our business model works, and we look forward to taking our business mainstream in the years ahead’

August 7, 2024
Miles Hadfield

Brighton & Hove Energy Services Co-op (BHESCo) has been named Planet Saver business of the year at the 2024 Sussex Chamber of Commerce Awards.

BHESCo emerged victorious from a shortlist of 14 companies to win the category, sponsored by the University of Sussex, an institution which runs a world-leading research programme which informs policy and practice on the transition to a low-carbon economy and adaptation to a changing climate.

This award is an important recognition of BHESCo’s innovative business model, which utilises the power of community financing to overcome barriers to new clean energy projects.

“Winning this award means so much to us, especially given the quality of the other finalists, and the fact the University of Sussex is the sponsor and judge,” said BHESCo founder and CEO Kayla Ente.

“The BHESCo team work tremendously hard to secure the best outcomes for our project customers, doing all we can to ensure our projects deliver long-term savings, and it is a wonderful feeling to receive this recognition.

“We have proven that our business model works, and we look forward to taking our business mainstream in the years ahead”.

Having won the Sussex county award, BHESCo will now progress to the regional Chamber of Business Awards, where we it go up against fellow winners from across the Southeast of England.

