2024 End of Year Q&A: Jacqui Thomasen

At the end of each year, we ask co-op and mutual leaders from around the world to reflect on their organisation and sector – and this year, on the UN International Year of Cooperatives theme: Co-ops Build a Better World. Read the December 2024 Q&As here.

How do co-ops build a better world?

When people are put ahead of profit, the world will always be better for it. Co-ops are unique; with members at the heart of their decision making they empower, support and educate local communities; they create decent, sustainable work, and consider the planet a vital stakeholder. Co-ops inspire collective action and provide the only sustainable enterprise model which can address the wicked problems our global community is facing.

What should the International Year of Cooperatives achieve – and how is your organisation working toward that?

The International Year of Cooperatives should connect, inspire and educate people; not just committed co-operators, but the wider community who don’t yet understand what makes a co-op unique. We need to meet people where they are to promote the opportunities that co-operatives present for all. We need to highlight the small steps people can take in their journey towards co-operation, and showcase the multiple and diverse array of co-ops that already exist to ensure their success and inspire people to become a next generation co-operator.

The Co-operative College is prioritising two key areas during the International Year of Cooperatives to strengthen and grow our movement. First, we are committed to increasing access to high-quality education that highlights the unique co-operative difference and embodies our values. Second, we aim to bring co-operative education into the mainstream by advocating for co-ops to be included in curricula at all levels and providing the means to do so. We believe that education is fundamental to growing and sustaining the co-operative movement for future success. We welcome partnerships and collaboration to help turn this vision into reality.