Suma worker co-op picks up six accolades at Veggie Awards

West Yorkshire-based worker co-op Suma Wholefoods has won six awards for five products at the Veggie Awards.

Now in their 13th year, the Veggie Awards celebrate vegan and vegetarian pantry staples, cruelty-free skincare and plastic-free products.

Suma, the UK’s biggest independent wholefood wholesaler, specialises in vegetarian, fairly traded, organic, ethical, ecological and natural products.

In the awards – run by Veg News – Suma won the following:

GOLD

Best Drink – Organic Peach & Turmeric Kombucha

The judges said: “Love the packaging, love the taste and love that it’s good for you!”

Vegetarian Cupboard – Organic Italian Penne Pasta

“This pasta holds onto sauce really well, and has a premium flavour. It is easy to cook and delicious when eaten al dente. Perfectly packaged in paper, too.”

Everyday Essentials – Alter/Native by Suma All-in-One Earthbound bar

“This all-in-one soap bar is a game-changer! Its invigorating blend of tea tree, lime, and lemongrass gives a refreshing shower experience. Versatile enough for hair, body, and laundry, it’s the ultimate travel companion. Its cruelty-free, vegan formulation aligns with eco-friendly values, and the fact that it’s made in the UK showcases a commitment to local and sustainable production.”

SILVER

Plastic-Free Innovation – Organic Italian Penne Pasta

“This pasta holds onto sauce really well, and has a premium flavour. It is easy to cook and delicious when eaten al dente. Perfectly packaged in paper, too.”

Vegan Cupboard – Edamame Hummus

“Our testers loved this, enjoying it as an accompanying spread in savoury sandwiches and as a dip alongside hot meals like pasta as well as raw vegetables. It would be a versatile and interesting addition to a lot of meals as a dip or spread. We think it would be a good one for getting the kids into hummus, with the added goodness of edamame and peas.”

Everyday Essentials – Alter/Native by Suma Rose & Geranium Moisturising Balm

“The team found this product to be an excellent addition to a plastic-free morning routine. Its user-friendly design allows for easy application, and we opted for the glide-and-go method, applying it directly to the face and hands. The formula absorbed rapidly, leaving no greasy residue and delivering soft, smooth skin. The strong herbal fragrance adds a refreshing touch to the experience. A great eco-conscious option for those seeking a hassle-free and effective skincare solution.”

