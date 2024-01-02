Research fellowships offered on co-op principles in the digital economy

The Institute for the Cooperative Digital Economy (ICDE) at the New School, based in New York City, is inviting applicants for its 2024/2025 fellows cohort.

The year-long, non-residential fellowship, which starts on 18 March, is open to PhD students or junior academics engaged in research related to co-op principles in the digital economy.

It will offer highlights such as a symposium on 9 June at the New School in NYC to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Institute for the Cooperative Digital Economy, with the goal of convening a gathering of all 43 research fellows, past and present.

The second highlight is the Platform Cooperativism Consortium conference in Kenya, scheduled for early November 2024.

Fellows participating in the programme will also meet monthly, providing regular opportunities for collaboration and discussion throughout the year.

For fellows, all PCC programming, including ICDE’s mini-courses and upcoming events focusing on LLC worker co-ops, failed tech-enabled collectives, and “solidarity platformisation,” is provided at no cost.

Fellows will receive a one-time US$2,000 for travel expenses to the next conference in Kenya; however, visa costs are not covered, and they will be responsible for reporting and paying taxes on stipends.

Deadline for applications is 21 January, at 11:59 pm ET.

The review period runs from 21 January to 10 February, with interviews running from 16-28 February. Offer notifications will be sent on 4 March, with acceptance and onboarding on 6 March.