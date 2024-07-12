Co-op College appoints CEO and principal

Jacqui Thomasen and Ali Longden have been appointed permanent CEO take up the roles on a permanent basis following a short interim period.

The UK’s Co-operative College has announced that Jacqui Thomasen and Ali Longden have been appointed permanent CEO and principal, following a short interim period.

Thomasen (pictured left) joined the College after 15 years in triple-accredited business schools, most recently leading external engagement at the Open University Business School, working closely with academics, alumni, students, funders and industry leaders to build a rich environment for knowledge creation, sharing and lifelong learning.

Prior to her move into education, she worked in Marcomms in the pharmaceutical and automotive industries.

Longden (right) joined the College having spent over seven years at Northern College where she led the higher education and teacher education programme.

Passionate about education for social justice and digital inclusion, she successfully developed and grew the curriculum offer. This included the development of innovative blended learning across a range of levels from unaccredited to higher education, receiving a number of commendations from validating and quality assurance organisations.

“As existing members of our leadership team, both Jacqui and Ali are already instrumental in driving the strategic vision of the College, and their appointments will ensure a seamless continuation of the College’s strategic initiatives, fortifying our path to success,” said Jon Nott, College chair.

“The board of trustees is looking forward to the growth and opportunities that 2024 and this new chapter for the College will bring.”