Co-operatives UK announces roadshows to promote the model

Co-operatives UK is taking a set of workshops on a tour of towns and cities across England, Scotland and Wales, in partnership with leading local co‑operators and co‑operative organisations.

The free workshops, designed in collaboration with co-op experts, introduces the model as a fairer way to live and work.

The Is starting a co-op right for you? roadshow will explain how the co‑op model can create and sustain a successful, values-based business; what steps are needed to start one; and what support is available to do so.

The roadshow is part of the Business Support for Co-ops programme, which offers up to six days expert support to new and existing co-ops, delivered by Co-operatives UK, in partnership with the Co-operative Bank. The Bank’s funding has enabled support for more than 1,200 groups since the partnership with Co‑operatives UK began in 2016.

Taking place in February and March 2024, the workshops will be led by local organisations with experience of co‑operatives, joined by people from nearby co‑ops sharing their experiences of starting and running a co‑op.

The co-op experts running the sessions will focus on their specialties, such as worker co-ops, housing co-ops, community ownership of rural assets or converting a social enterprise to a co-op.

Petra Morris, Co-operatives UK’s co‑op development manager, who leads the Business Support for Co‑ops programme, said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with so many passionate, knowledgeable co‑op experts to introduce co-operatives to people in towns and cities across the country.

“These workshops are free and are guaranteed to be enlightening and inspiring. There are thousands of co-ops across the UK that generated more than £40bn last year, benefittng the UK economy, as well as their members – by operating fairly and democratically.

“It’s proof that there is a fair and profitable alternative way to live, work and be involved in your local community.”

To find out more and see the full listing of workshops throughout the country, see the Discover co-ops listings.

Partner organisations on the roadshow are: Co‑operatives West Midlands and Co‑operative Futures; Co-op Culture and Calderdale Co‑operative Association; Community Empowerment Ltd, Co‑operative Assistance Network, and Social Enterprise Link CIC; Sister Midnight and The Community Shares Company; Stirchley Co‑operative Development; Co‑operative and Mutual Solutions Limited; CASE (Co‑operative and Social Enterprise Development Agency); Principle 6, workers.coop and Space4; and South West Co‑op Development and Exeter University.

Co‑operative Development Scotland, Cwmpas and Plunkett Foundation are putting on their own workshops as part of the Discover Co‑ops series.